Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,649. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 102,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 83,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

