Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Q2 reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 435,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,709. Q2 has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.