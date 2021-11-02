Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $151.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.13 million and the highest is $153.85 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $634.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.31 million to $635.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $699.24 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $711.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

