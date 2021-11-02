Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $20.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.76 million. ReneSola reported sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $92.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 58,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $610.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

