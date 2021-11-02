Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the lowest is $5.91 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Southern.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

