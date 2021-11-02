Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to report sales of $435.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.70 million and the lowest is $429.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toast.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $19,980,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of TOST opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

