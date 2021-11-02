Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report $45.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $47.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $178.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.48 million to $182.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.49 million, with estimates ranging from $300.23 million to $328.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPH shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 745,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

