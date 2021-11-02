Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce sales of $77.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.60 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.