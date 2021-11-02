Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post sales of $277.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.97 million to $281.70 million. ExlService reported sales of $241.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 152,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 111.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

