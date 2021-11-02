Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Groupon posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Groupon has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $670.22 million, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Groupon by 261.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

