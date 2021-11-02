Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report sales of $7.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 million and the highest is $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

