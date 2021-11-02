Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Sell

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 208,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,112. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $584.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.