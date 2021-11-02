Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MMYT opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.17. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

