Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

