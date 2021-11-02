Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.05.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $21,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 9,103.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,459 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

