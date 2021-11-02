Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to “Buy”

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts have also commented on IPSEY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IPSEY opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

