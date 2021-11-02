Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBTB stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

