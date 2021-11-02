Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.67 ($121.96).

Zalando stock opened at €82.22 ($96.73) on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.36 and its 200 day moving average is €91.04.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

