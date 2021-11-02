Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $87,193,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.