Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 600,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ZEPP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 59,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $541.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.98. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

