Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $217.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.