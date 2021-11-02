ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.37.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.