ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $88.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.59.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $114,096,536.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

