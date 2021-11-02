ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $731-$733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.26 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of ZI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

