ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $68.36, but opened at $72.85. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 173,839 shares changing hands.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.37.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 291.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

