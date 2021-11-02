ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $731 million-$733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.84 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. 912,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.