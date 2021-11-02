Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

