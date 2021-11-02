Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.56. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

