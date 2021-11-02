Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 448.86.

ZURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

