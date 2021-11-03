$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). iHeartMedia reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 998,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,464. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

