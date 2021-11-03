-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zovio stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 85,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,929. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zovio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.