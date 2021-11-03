-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of SAVA opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.94 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 47.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 109.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 121.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

