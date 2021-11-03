-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 233,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,231. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

