$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 158,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,135. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $545.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.