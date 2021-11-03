$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 158,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,135. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $545.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

