$0.39 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.
NYSE SB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 28,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.44.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.