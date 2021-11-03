$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.70. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

