$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMR. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.83. 264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.