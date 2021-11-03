$0.51 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,127 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

