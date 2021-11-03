$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,275. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $483.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lawson Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.