$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.61. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $79.98. 6,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,366. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. Ingevity has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $89.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

