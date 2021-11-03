-$0.89 EPS Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51.

RLYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rallybio stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.