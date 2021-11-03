0xBitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $5.45 million and $1.18 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

