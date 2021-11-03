$1.37 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.