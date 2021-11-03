$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.66. DaVita reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,193. DaVita has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

