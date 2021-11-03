$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $212.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average of $192.64. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $217.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

