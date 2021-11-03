$10.43 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce $10.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $11.07 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $44.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.98 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 1,854,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

