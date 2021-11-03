$100.04 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post $100.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.49 million and the lowest is $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSL shares. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 990,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $894.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.