1,000,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,480,000. PayPal makes up 1.7% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 299,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $265.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.70.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

