$137.83 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report sales of $137.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.65 million. SJW Group posted sales of $135.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $573.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,023,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

