1,798,810 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,798,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,425,000. GoDaddy makes up 30.3% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,349,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. 10,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

